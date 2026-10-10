Mom throws 6-year-old into lake, auto driver jumps in to save her

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl was rescued by an auto driver after her mother allegedly threw her in Hussainsagar on Thursday. The girl was taken to Gandhi Hospital and is stable.

Domalguda police said the girl’s mother had taken her two daughters to Upper Tank Bund before allegedly throwing the younger girl into the lake and leaving the spot.

An auto driver who witnessed the incident swung into action and rescued her with a rope.

The girl, who had swallowed water and was unconscious, was taken to the hospital in the auto. After regaining consciousness, she told police that she was from Hasmathpet near Old Bowenpally, had a health problem and had undergone surgery. Her father had died, and she has a sister.

Police suspect the mother’s actions may have been linked to the child’s health condition and financial hardships.

A case was registered and an investigation is under way.