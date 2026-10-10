Nagole artisans give shape to Maa Durga idols

VinaRajaram, an artist working at Rahul Karkhana, says, “I am from Maharashtra. I have been working here since 2002. After the Ganesh idols, the Durga Maa idols have been done. I made around 400 idols this year. We have idols ranging from 5 ft to around 12 ft. We have designs like Surya Kiran, Rudrama Devi, Shivaji Maharaj, Shanker ji and so on. All these are made of POP.” T Shiva, the owner of Rahul Karkhana, explains how a team of artisans works together to bring the idols to life. “I have around 200 workers/artists. Each one works differently: one works on the paint, one works on the eyes, the kundan design is done by another artist, and then the stand is made by someone else. So, everything is done by our workers. At Nagole Metro Station, we have our workstation, and all the idols are made here.”