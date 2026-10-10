Telangana CM Revanth asks officials to fast-track CURE region project

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to improve public transport and road connectivity in the CURE to meet future requirements.

At a review meeting, officials presented the feasibility of introducing a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system in congestion-prone areas of Hyderabad. The Chief Minister asked them to connect high-passenger traffic areas and industrial worker and employee commuting hubs with Metro Rail, MMTS and bus stations. He directed officials to study leading PRT systems worldwide and submit a report, prioritising key residential areas, advanced technology and efficient maintenance, and begin work at the earliest.

He also ordered faster construction of flyovers and underpasses across the CURE region. Reviewing traffic management around KBR Park, officials explained arrangements at junctions where roads merge with the one-way routes, including free-left turns and U-turns. Revanth Reddy directed them to expedite utility shifting and speed up the flyover from Nagarjuna Circle towards Jubilee Check Post.

Citing cities such as Mumbai, where infrastructure projects are completed within a year, he asked officials to study the technologies used there and complete ongoing works within a year.

He also directed officials to examine the feasibility of a radial road parallel to the Hyderabad–Mumbai bullet train corridor, besides widening existing roads and building new ones between Shankarpally and Chevella.

Officials said plans had been prepared to utilise 500 million litres per day (MLD) of recycled water. The Chief Minister instructed them to facilitate its use at Bharat Future City, data centres in Chandanvelli and Aluru, and other industries, besides high-rise buildings, landscaped areas and parks.

He also directed officials to expedite the establishment of offices for the Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations.