Telangana: Euthanasia of rabid strays okayed

HYDERABAD: The state government on Friday approved the euthanasia of stray dogs, with the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) permitting it for rabid, terminally ill, fatally injured and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs.

Telangana is the second state after Kerala to introduce such procedures, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions issued in May this year permitting euthanasia in specified circumstances. The Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries department issued orders on the SOPs adopted by the Board to prevent dog bite incidents, manage stray dogs and implement the court’s directions.

The SOPs are binding on all municipal corporations, municipalities and Panchayat Raj institutions in Telangana. They stipulate that euthanasia can be carried out only on the written recommendation of a designated committee and by a qualified veterinarian using intravenous sodium pentobarbital. The use of other chemicals that cause pain and mechanical methods has been prohibited.

Senior officials told TNIE that the procedures apply only to dogs meeting specific medical or behavioural criteria. These include dogs with confirmed symptoms of rabies; terminally ill dogs with incurable conditions, such as advanced blood cancer or malignant tumours; and fatally injured dogs suffering severe, irreversible trauma with no chance of recovery. They also cover extremely aggressive dogs with a history of severe aggression or unprovoked attacks on the public, including children.