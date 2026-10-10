TGBCL wins Rs 226 crore case against I-T department

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Beverages Corporation has won a legal battle against the Income Tax department over a demand for

Rs 226 crore arising from a dispute dating back to 2007, when Telangana was part of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Income Tax Department had raised a total demand of Rs 544 crore against the undivided state, of which Rs 226 crore was attributed to Telangana.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the High Court ruled that the corporation was not required to pay the amount to the Income Tax Department.

Following the verdict, TGBCL managing director C Hari Kiran met High Court Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and thanked him. He was accompanied by assistant commissioner (headquarters) Seelam Srinivasa Rao and TGBCL general manager (finance and accounts) B Amsha.