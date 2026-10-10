Hyderabad

TGBCL wins Rs 226 crore case against I-T department

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the High Court ruled that the corporation was not required to pay the amount to the Income Tax Department.
Image used for representational purpose only.
Image used for representational purpose only.File Photo.
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: The Telangana Beverages Corporation has won a legal battle against the Income Tax department over a demand for

Rs 226 crore arising from a dispute dating back to 2007, when Telangana was part of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Income Tax Department had raised a total demand of Rs 544 crore against the undivided state, of which Rs 226 crore was attributed to Telangana.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the High Court ruled that the corporation was not required to pay the amount to the Income Tax Department.

Following the verdict, TGBCL managing director C Hari Kiran met High Court Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy and thanked him. He was accompanied by assistant commissioner (headquarters) Seelam Srinivasa Rao and TGBCL general manager (finance and accounts) B Amsha.

Income Tax Department
TGBCL

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