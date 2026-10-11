Chennai-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after passenger's power bank catches fire

A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after a passenger's power bank caught fire in the overhead bin, the airline said.

IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating on October 11, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, after the pilots diverted the aircraft in line with established safety protocols.

The cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control, the airline said in a statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Chennai, it added.

IndiGo expressed regret over the unexpected disruption and emphasised that safety remains the airline's utmost priority. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates.

At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

"All passengers have been evacuated safely. They will be accommodated on the next available flight by the airline to their destination," said an official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

(With inputs from PTI)