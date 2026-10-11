Chennai-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Hyderabad after smoke detected from device in overhead bin

A Chennai-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected from a passenger’s personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin, the airline said.

IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating on October 11, landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, after the pilots diverted the aircraft in line with established safety protocols.

The cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control, the airline said in a statement.

An alternative aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Chennai, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)