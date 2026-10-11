Hyderabad residents lose over Rs 17 crore to cyber frauds in September

HYDERABAD: Residents within the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits lost Rs 17.34 crore to cyber fraud in September 2026, with police registering 464 cases during the month.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) M Srinivasulu said 83 of the cases were registered at the Hyderabad City Cyber Crime Police Station, while the remaining cases were handled by zonal cyber cells.

Police arrested 35 persons from nine States in connection with 23 cybercrime cases during September. A total of Rs 88.48 lakh was refunded to victims, according to a press note issued by Srinivasulu.

During the month, the Cyber Crime unit identified 140 Facebook and Instagram profiles linked to 30 paid advertisements promoting objectionable videos involving minors and misleading schemes. These included offers involving old and rare coins, tractor-design Rs 5 currency notes, Rs 786 serial-number notes, betting predictions and guaranteed winnings. The profiles and advertisements were reported to the respective platforms and taken down.

As part of its ongoing cyber patrols, the unit has so far identified and removed 1,457 social media profiles and 2,603 paid advertisements promoting online gaming, illegal betting and fraudulent investment websites targeting users in India. Police have registered nine FIRs against the promoters.