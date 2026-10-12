Commuters stage protest over flyover delay in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi (MMSS) on Sunday performed a symbolic Pinda Pradhanam at Suchitra Circle to protest the nearly four-year delay in completing the Suchitra-Medchal flyover works on NH-44. The Samithi demanded that authorities resume construction and announce a definite completion schedule.

The delay has left thousands of commuters travelling between Hyderabad, Suchitra, Kompally, Bownpally and Medchal facing daily traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. The incomplete infrastructure and bottlenecks have increased travel time and raised concerns over air pollution and road safety.

Around 10,000 commuters use the stretch every day. About 20 Samithi representatives participated in Sunday’s protest, while hundreds of commuters extended their support.

MMSS founder Sampath Reddy said the organisation had met officials and public representatives several times over the past two years and submitted representations seeking the resumption of work. However, it had received no clear assurance on when construction would restart.