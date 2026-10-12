Detective inspector held for raping woman on pretext of marriage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Saidabad police arrested Khairatabad Detective Inspector M Balaswamy on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

In her complaint, the 40-year-old woman said she married in 2008 and had a son. She secured a contract job in a government department in Hyderabad in 2009. In 2015, her husband became bedridden after falling down a staircase at their house.

In December 2016, she visited Chandrayangutta police station as part of her official duties to obtain a court order. She met Balaswamy, then an administrative sub-inspector, who collected the order and took her phone number, saying he would contact her if he had any queries.

She alleged that he later began calling her and discussing personal matters. Balaswamy told her he was unmarried, and she shared details about her husband’s health. In January 2017, he proposed marriage. She said she accepted the proposal after doctors told her that her husband was unlikely to live long. She also informed her husband, who consented to the relationship, and conveyed this to Balaswamy.