Detective inspector held for raping woman on pretext of marriage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Saidabad police arrested Khairatabad Detective Inspector M Balaswamy on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage.
In her complaint, the 40-year-old woman said she married in 2008 and had a son. She secured a contract job in a government department in Hyderabad in 2009. In 2015, her husband became bedridden after falling down a staircase at their house.
In December 2016, she visited Chandrayangutta police station as part of her official duties to obtain a court order. She met Balaswamy, then an administrative sub-inspector, who collected the order and took her phone number, saying he would contact her if he had any queries.
She alleged that he later began calling her and discussing personal matters. Balaswamy told her he was unmarried, and she shared details about her husband’s health. In January 2017, he proposed marriage. She said she accepted the proposal after doctors told her that her husband was unlikely to live long. She also informed her husband, who consented to the relationship, and conveyed this to Balaswamy.
In March 2017, Balaswamy allegedly visited her residence in Saidabad, promised to marry her and had relations with her. He continued visiting her, she alleged.
On one occasion, he took her to his house in Champapet. When she noticed women’s clothing there and questioned him, he admitted that he was married and said divorce proceedings were under way. He allegedly assured her that he would complete the proceedings and marry her.
The woman’s husband died in May 2021. She alleged that she and Balaswamy continued their physical relationship thereafter and that he repeatedly claimed his divorce had been finalised.
In 2024, she learnt through his relatives that Balaswamy had built a house in Karmanghat and brought his wife and children back to live with him. When she confronted him, he allegedly abused her and said he had no intention of marrying her.