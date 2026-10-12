DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 9 crore near Vizag

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.832 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore from a car near Visakhapatnam on October 8. Two persons travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In a press release on Sunday, the DRI said its officials had heightened surveillance along the National Highway based on intelligence inputs. After a prolonged chase, they intercepted the car on the night of October 8. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a specially fabricated cavity beneath the front co-passenger seat. Three packets containing 5,832.90 grams of 24-carat, 999-purity gold were recovered from the cavity, the release added.