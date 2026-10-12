Goa man held in drug supply case

HYDERABAD: EAGLE officials have arrested Goa resident Custodio Fernandes in connection with a suspected drug supply network between Goa and Hyderabad. More than 25 people from Telangana are being are under scrutiny for alleged links to an online drug-purchasing network.

The investigation began after Panjagutta police arrested R Keshav Raj Singh on May 9 while he was allegedly attempting to sell drugs procured from Goa to Ayush Gupta, Rohan Williams and Lakkireddy Nikhil Anurag. Police seized 13 grams of MDMA and seven grams of charas from his car’s dashboard.

During questioning, Keshav Raj Singh allegedly told investigators that he procured drugs from Vedank of Marredpally and Kisty alias Fernandes of Goa before supplying them to his contacts.