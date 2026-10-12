Goa man held in drug supply case

HYDERABAD: EAGLE officials have arrested Goa resident Custodio Fernandes in connection with a suspected drug supply network between Goa and Hyderabad. More than 25 people from Telangana are being are under scrutiny for alleged links to an online drug-purchasing network.
The investigation began after Panjagutta police arrested R Keshav Raj Singh on May 9 while he was allegedly attempting to sell drugs procured from Goa to Ayush Gupta, Rohan Williams and Lakkireddy Nikhil Anurag. Police seized 13 grams of MDMA and seven grams of charas from his car’s dashboard.
During questioning, Keshav Raj Singh allegedly told investigators that he procured drugs from Vedank of Marredpally and Kisty alias Fernandes of Goa before supplying them to his contacts.
In the second week of April 2026, he allegedly travelled to Goa and bought MDMA and charas from Fernandes for around Rs 40,000, intending to sell the consignment for about Rs 80,000. Further investigation led officials to Fernandes. Financial analysis reportedly revealed credits totalling around Rs 48.4 lakh in accounts examined during the probe. Investigators are scrutinising the sources and beneficiaries to establish possible links to the suspected drug network.
Records reportedly showed substantial cash deposits through ATMs. Investigators suspect that associates travelled to Hyderabad, delivered drugs to customers, collected cash and deposited it into accounts linked to Fernandes.
Officials are verifying the identities of those involved and investigating the alleged drug supply and financial network. They are also probing information about a Nigerian national identified as Nigi, suspected of operating from Goa and coordinating drug deliveries through Indian associates.