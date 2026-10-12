Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest two for supplying bank accounts to fraudsters in Rs 70 crore scam

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have arrested two persons for allegedly collecting 60 to 70 bank accounts from unsuspecting people and supplying them to cyber fraudsters. About 450 cases have been registered across India in connection with the alleged frauds, involving transactions worth Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore, police said.

The accused have been identified as Gumma Ramesh (39) and Mudale Anil (19), both residents of Ramanthapur.

According to a police press note, the duo was apprehended on October 8 based on credible information. Two mobile phones were seized from them.

Ramesh, who previously lived in Bidar district of Karnataka, moved to Hyderabad with his family due to financial difficulties and settled in Ramanthapur. He rented a car and worked as a driver for Rapido and Uber, during which he allegedly came into contact with cyber fraudsters.