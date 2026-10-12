IT & Industries Minister Sridhar launches Hyderabad-developed Brilliance AI

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday launched Brilliance AI, a software suite developed in Hyderabad to support educational institutions with question paper preparation, answer sheet evaluation, student doubt clarification and academic progress reports for parents.

The suite offers text- and voice-based facilities to help students clarify their doubts. It also provides AI-based tools to prepare question papers, evaluate answer sheets and keep parents informed about their children’s academic progress through reports.

Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said emerging technologies were transforming education and that AI-based solutions could improve learning outcomes. Combining technology with traditional teaching methods could make the learning process more effective, he said. Citing the Edutech 2025 survey, the Minister said 77% of children using educational technology relied on it for practice and learning. He said the growing use of technology by students to strengthen their learning was encouraging.

Referring to the NEET paper leak, Sridhar Babu stressed the need to prevent data breaches and strengthen digital security. Data protection and privacy were particularly important in the education sector, he said.