Woman alleges Rs 38 crore GSTIN fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly changing a businesswoman’s registered email ID and mobile number and using her GSTIN for transactions worth Rs 38 crore.

In her complaint, the 31-year-old woman said she registered for GST in May 2025 to start a business but could not begin regular operations due to financial difficulties. She initially filed nil GST returns every month through a consultant identified as Mohit Shukla.

Later, her husband took a personal loan of around Rs 3 lakh, and she started a coconut sugar business to sell products through Amazon. However, Shukla told her he could no longer file her returns because she had not paid his consultancy charges.

She then found another person, identified as Priyanshi Sharma, through Google to file her GST returns. From November 2025 to June 2026, Sharma filed the returns for Rs 149 each. The complainant said she shared the required OTPs through WhatsApp, believing they were needed only to file her returns.