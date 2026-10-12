Woman alleges Rs 38 crore GSTIN fraud in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly changing a businesswoman’s registered email ID and mobile number and using her GSTIN for transactions worth Rs 38 crore.
In her complaint, the 31-year-old woman said she registered for GST in May 2025 to start a business but could not begin regular operations due to financial difficulties. She initially filed nil GST returns every month through a consultant identified as Mohit Shukla.
Later, her husband took a personal loan of around Rs 3 lakh, and she started a coconut sugar business to sell products through Amazon. However, Shukla told her he could no longer file her returns because she had not paid his consultancy charges.
She then found another person, identified as Priyanshi Sharma, through Google to file her GST returns. From November 2025 to June 2026, Sharma filed the returns for Rs 149 each. The complainant said she shared the required OTPs through WhatsApp, believing they were needed only to file her returns.
In July 2026, Sharma stopped responding to her calls and messages.
The woman said she learnt about the alleged misuse of her GSTIN only when GST officials visited her residence to inquire about transactions linked to it. Officials informed her that business activities worth around Rs 38 crore had been recorded under her GSTIN, although she had neither conducted nor authorised such transactions.
She said she had not issued invoices or participated in any business transactions involving the amount.
Based on her complaint, the CCS police registered a case under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338 and 340(2), read with Section 61(2), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).