ShowKeen brings art and luxury to Hyderabad

How different is the Hyderabad audience from the audiences you have encountered at previous editions?

Hyderabad is new territory for ShowKeen, but it is certainly not new to culture, craftsmanship or collecting. The city has a rich heritage and a sophisticated appreciation for art, design, jewellery and objects of cultural significance. We see Hyderabad as a market with significant potential, not simply because of its established collector base, but also because of the depth of its cultural and creative ecosystem. The larger opportunity for ShowKeen is to become a platform that connects diverse collecting communities with the right objects, expertise, and experiences. Hyderabad is an important part of understanding how this model can evolve beyond the traditional buying-and-selling process towards more meaningful and sustained engagement. While this first on-ground edition will allow us to understand Hyderabad more deeply and meet its collector community in person, it is worth noting that some of our top buyers already come from the city. So, we have an ongoing association with Hyderabad, even before this debut.