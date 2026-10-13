ShowKeen brings art and luxury to Hyderabad

Modern and contemporary Indian art, fine and heirloom jewellery, and luxury timepieces, all under one roof for a two-day showcase in Hyderabad — a dream come true for the city’s art enthusiasts. Following the success of its Mumbai debut in 2025 and subsequent expansion to New Delhi, ShowKeen, AstaGuru’s thoughtfully curated showcase, is set to make its first-ever appearance in Hyderabad at the Hitex Convention Centre on October 17 and 18. Marking another milestone in ShowKeen’s growing multi-city presence, the Hyderabad edition will feature works that reflect artistic excellence, exceptional craftsmanship, cultural heritage and enduring design. Ahead of the exhibition, CE speaks to Aparna Batra, Chief Business Officer, AstaGuru Auction House, about the world of art, creativity and the evolving culture of collecting.
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ShowKeen is making its debut in Hyderabad. What was the idea behind it?
ShowKeen began with a simple ambition of taking significant Indian art and collecting beyond traditional art centres and bringing it closer to new audiences and collector communities. The idea was never simply to create another art exhibition, but to offer a more accessible and engaging way for people to encounter art, understand the stories, provenance and craftsmanship behind it, and develop a deeper relationship with collecting. Over four editions, ShowKeen has evolved into a multi-city platform spanning modern and contemporary Indian art, alongside categories such as fine jewellery and luxury timepieces.
What are some of the highlights of this edition?
The Hyderabad edition brings together a strong selection of modern and contemporary Indian art, featuring works by artists including MF Husain, FN Souza, Ram Kumar, Krishen Khanna, SH Raza, Himmat Shah, KH Ara, CD Mistry, Gurcharan Singh and Thota Vaikuntam, alongside contemporary practitioners such as Suryakant Lokhande, Tom Vattakuzhy, Jagannath Mohapatra and Chintan Zalavadia. We are also introducing Tyche, our luxury brand that explores India’s artistic heritage through licensed editions, including limited-edition patinated bronze sculptures inspired by MF Husain’s iconic horses. Alongside the art, we have brought together a selection of fine and heirloom jewellery and luxury timepieces, reflecting how the culture of collecting itself is evolving. Importantly, ShowKeen is designed as an experience rather than merely a display of works. Guided walkthroughs, private gatherings and conversations bring together collectors, artists, architects, designers and members of Hyderabad’s cultural community. The objective is to foster engagement around collecting, rather than focus solely on transactions involving objects.
How different is the Hyderabad audience from the audiences you have encountered at previous editions?
Hyderabad is new territory for ShowKeen, but it is certainly not new to culture, craftsmanship or collecting. The city has a rich heritage and a sophisticated appreciation for art, design, jewellery and objects of cultural significance. We see Hyderabad as a market with significant potential, not simply because of its established collector base, but also because of the depth of its cultural and creative ecosystem. The larger opportunity for ShowKeen is to become a platform that connects diverse collecting communities with the right objects, expertise, and experiences. Hyderabad is an important part of understanding how this model can evolve beyond the traditional buying-and-selling process towards more meaningful and sustained engagement. While this first on-ground edition will allow us to understand Hyderabad more deeply and meet its collector community in person, it is worth noting that some of our top buyers already come from the city. So, we have an ongoing association with Hyderabad, even before this debut.