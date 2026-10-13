Telangana HC bars changes to sole access road of Khajaguda apartment complex

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities to maintain status quo on a 24-metre-wide master plan road that serves as the only access to Green Grace Apartments at Khajaguda, pending further hearing.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order on a petition filed by the Green Grace Apartment Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Limited, represented by its president, Suryakanth Adeppa.

The society alleged that authorities were attempting to close or obstruct the road, affecting access to the apartment complex. Its counsel told the court that the road runs through 1.07 acres in Survey No. 17 of Khajaguda village in Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, and provides the only access to the apartments in Survey No. 21.

The petitioner argued that any obstruction would inconvenience residents, visitors and service personnel and could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching the complex.

The society said the apartment complex was approved under a building permit issued on October 23, 2009, which recognised the existing access road. It alleged that authorities were attempting to close, fence, dig up, alter or divert the road without following due legal process.