A healthy scoop of indulgence

Why Acai? Why this fruit?

Because the fruit has antioxidants, protein and everything, so it is very good. Brazilians are so active and running around because of this fruit.



How healthy is this ice cream?

I would say there is no insulin spike. When you eat ice cream, you will definitely have an insulin spike. If you eat this, that won’t be the case because it has plant extract and natural sweetening. This is why we are launching this in Hyderabad for the catering industry.



You have been topping up the ice cream with fruits and nuts. Tell us why?

Here, we are using bananas because they work well with Acai and are cost-effective. Nuts are up to the customer, and other toppings too. Anything in moderation is fine.