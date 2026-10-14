A healthy scoop of indulgence

Ice cream is one of the most delightful things in the world to relish. Its taste is soothing, and one would always want more. Acai Stations, the authentic Brazilian Acai brand founded by teenagers Satya Dheer Bisam and Surya Karthik Puligilla, speaks to CE about its healthy ice cream, which is suitable for diabetic patients and people who want to cut down on sugar. Surya Karthik explains the concept.
Tell us about Acai Stations?
I am not going to boast about my product. To me, it is a very special product; it has helped me a lot. I am a lactose-intolerant person, and I love this. It is a healthy product combined with taste, so both taste and health are combined in this ice cream. That is why we brought this to the Indian market because people love taste and need their ice cream to be tasty.
There is a lot of zero-sugar ice cream. What makes this unique?
It is lactose-free and sugar-free. Sugar-free is nothing but adding aspartame; you are adding artificial sugar. Everything is lab-tested in our product. What we add is a plant extract. If you add aspartame, it might look sweet and they cover it up, but you are adding a chemical. Then, being vegan, you can have a vegan ice cream.
Why Acai? Why this fruit?
Because the fruit has antioxidants, protein and everything, so it is very good. Brazilians are so active and running around because of this fruit.
How healthy is this ice cream?
I would say there is no insulin spike. When you eat ice cream, you will definitely have an insulin spike. If you eat this, that won’t be the case because it has plant extract and natural sweetening. This is why we are launching this in Hyderabad for the catering industry.
You have been topping up the ice cream with fruits and nuts. Tell us why?
Here, we are using bananas because they work well with Acai and are cost-effective. Nuts are up to the customer, and other toppings too. Anything in moderation is fine.