Beyond the blockage: The future of heart interventions

A procedure that once required access through the groin can now often be performed through a small artery in the wrist. This is just one example of how far interventional cardiology has evolved, transforming not only how heart blockages are treated but also how precisely doctors can assess them and tailor treatment to individual patients. Dr Ramesh Gudapati, director and founding promoter of Star Hospitals Group, Hyderabad, and senior consultant and head of interventional cardiology, discusses the advances reshaping coronary interventions, the evolving choices between angioplasty and bypass surgery, and the critical gaps that remain in the journey from a heart attack to recovery.
How significant was the shift from groin to wrist access, and why has transradial intervention become important?
For decades, coronary procedures used the femoral artery in the groin. Access through the radial artery at the wrist has been a major advance, substantially reducing bleeding and vascular complications. Patients can walk sooner, often allowing day-care or short-stay treatment. Beyond being an alternative route, it has transformed the patient experience, particularly during heart attacks, when bleeding can worsen outcomes. Radial access is now preferred for most coronary interventions in many centres, with experienced teams using it for complex procedures in appropriately selected patients.
How has technology changed what cardiologists understand about a blockage compared with 20–30 years ago?
Earlier, angiograms primarily showed where a narrowing was and how severe it appeared. Today, intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography reveal the artery’s internal structure, including plaque distribution, calcium, thrombus and features associated with vulnerable plaques. Physiological measurements establish whether a narrowing actually restricts blood flow. The question has evolved from simply locating a blockage to understanding its composition, significance, risks and appropriate treatment. This shift has been as important as advances in stent technology.
How has interventional cardiology moved from opening blockages to understanding plaque complexity and vulnerability?
Blockages may contain soft plaque, dense calcium, fibrous tissue or thrombus, each requiring a different approach. Combining angiography with intravascular imaging and physiological assessment helps determine the lesion’s composition, calcium burden and effect on blood flow, particularly when angiograms underestimate complexity.
The focus is now on understanding the lesion before choosing a treatment strategy, selecting appropriate devices, preparing the artery and optimising the final result.
How far can modern intervention go in treating blockages once considered too complex or risky for angioplasty?
Experienced centres can often treat heavily calcified arteries, chronic total occlusions, long or diffuse blockages, bifurcation disease and previously failed interventions. Rotational atherectomy and other calcium-modifying technologies help prepare difficult lesions, while intravascular imaging checks whether stents are adequately expanded and apposed. Modern stents have also improved considerably. However, not every blockage should undergo angioplasty. Complex interventions require careful patient selection, expertise and sometimes multidisciplinary discussions with cardiac surgeons. The objective is the best long-term outcome, not merely a technically impressive procedure.
Is the future moving towards less invasive, more precise and personalised procedures?
Absolutely. High-resolution intravascular imaging, physiological assessment,calcium-modification techniques, improved stents and sophisticated software are making treatment more precise. Artificial intelligence and advanced image analysis could help identify subtle features, improve planning and standardise measurements. These advances also expand options for patients with advanced age, frailty, previous bypass surgery or complex coronary anatomy. The goal is to make individualised decisions, improve precision and achieve better long-term outcomes with minimal trauma.
How has interventional cardiology changed the conversation between angioplasty and bypass surgery?
Angioplasty and bypass are complementary treatments. The appropriate choice depends on anatomy, clinical condition, other illnesses and long-term risks. Bypass may offer better outcomes for some patients with complex multivessel or left main disease, diabetes or extensive diffuse coronary disease. Advances in imaging, lesion preparation and stenting also allow selected patients previously considered surgical candidates to undergo PCI. In complex cases, cardiologists and cardiac surgeons should assess the anatomy together and discuss options with patients. The priority is identifying the strategy offering the best long-term outcome.