Beyond the blockage: The future of heart interventions

A procedure that once required access through the groin can now often be performed through a small artery in the wrist. This is just one example of how far interventional cardiology has evolved, transforming not only how heart blockages are treated but also how precisely doctors can assess them and tailor treatment to individual patients. Dr Ramesh Gudapati, director and founding promoter of Star Hospitals Group, Hyderabad, and senior consultant and head of interventional cardiology, discusses the advances reshaping coronary interventions, the evolving choices between angioplasty and bypass surgery, and the critical gaps that remain in the journey from a heart attack to recovery.