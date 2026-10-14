Chikitha Rao Taniparthi’s golden aim

How does it feel to win the gold medal for the country?

It feels great. This was my first Asian Games, and winning two gold medals made it even more special. I am also the first person from my state to achieve this feat in archery. In the finals, we equalled South Korea’s world record. In the mixed team event, we scored 1,414 points, setting a world record. We also defeated South Korea to win gold. In addition, we secured the Olympic quota in compound archery for the first time, making us the first country to qualify.



When did you start training?

I started learning archery in 2018, when I was in Class 8, but I was not training professionally at that time. I began my professional training in 2021, after completing Class 10. In 2022, I participated in all the trials and gradually understood how the sport works at the competitive level.

In 2023, I was selected for my first international competition, followed by two international tournaments in 2024. In 2025, I was selected for the senior team. I won a bronze medal at the Asian Cup, but I missed my first World Cup because my US visa was rejected. Later, I was selected for the other games. I subsequently competed at the Youth World Championship, where I won individual gold. I also competed in Canada, Ireland and other places. After the Youth World Championship, I faced several challenges. I did not win a medal at the Asian Championship, which made me realise that I needed to work much harder, especially with the Asian Games coming up the following year. Although I was not selected for Team A for the World Cup, I was selected for the Asia Cup, where I won gold in the mixed team event and silver in the team event in Bangkok.

During the final trials for the Asian Games, I secured second place in the team selection. I then competed in two World Cups. After training for 10 days, I fell sick. I began doubting myself, but I decided to focus on my recovery and get back on track. Eventually, I qualified in first place, although I missed the world record by a point. I feel I could have performed even better.