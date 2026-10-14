Chikitha Rao Taniparthi’s golden aim

With determination and a never-give-up attitude, Chikitha Rao Taniparthi is making her mark in the world ofarchery. The young athlete brought laurels to the country with her gold-medal-winning performance at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Her dedication to the sport and competitive spirit have helped her overcome several challenges in her journey. In an interaction with CE, Chikitha opens up about her early days in archery, the hurdles she faced, the support she received from her family and her aspirations for the future.
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How does it feel to win the gold medal for the country?
It feels great. This was my first Asian Games, and winning two gold medals made it even more special. I am also the first person from my state to achieve this feat in archery. In the finals, we equalled South Korea’s world record. In the mixed team event, we scored 1,414 points, setting a world record. We also defeated South Korea to win gold. In addition, we secured the Olympic quota in compound archery for the first time, making us the first country to qualify.
When did you start training?
I started learning archery in 2018, when I was in Class 8, but I was not training professionally at that time. I began my professional training in 2021, after completing Class 10. In 2022, I participated in all the trials and gradually understood how the sport works at the competitive level.
In 2023, I was selected for my first international competition, followed by two international tournaments in 2024. In 2025, I was selected for the senior team. I won a bronze medal at the Asian Cup, but I missed my first World Cup because my US visa was rejected. Later, I was selected for the other games. I subsequently competed at the Youth World Championship, where I won individual gold. I also competed in Canada, Ireland and other places. After the Youth World Championship, I faced several challenges. I did not win a medal at the Asian Championship, which made me realise that I needed to work much harder, especially with the Asian Games coming up the following year. Although I was not selected for Team A for the World Cup, I was selected for the Asia Cup, where I won gold in the mixed team event and silver in the team event in Bangkok.
During the final trials for the Asian Games, I secured second place in the team selection. I then competed in two World Cups. After training for 10 days, I fell sick. I began doubting myself, but I decided to focus on my recovery and get back on track. Eventually, I qualified in first place, although I missed the world record by a point. I feel I could have performed even better.
How many hours of training do you go through?
My training schedule depends on the weather. When I am in Sonipat, I follow my coach’s instructions. Sometimes, I practice from 6 am to 8:30 am, take a short break and then againtrain from 9 am to 11:30 am. These are my morning training sessions.
Do you follow a specific fitness routine?
I meditate and write motivational words every day. When I am in Sonipat, I also go for running and work out at the gym. Apart from these, I incorporate a few other exercises into my routine.
What were the challenges you faced?
I come from Sultanpur village, and when I first moved to Sonipat, I faced several difficulties while staying at the hostel. Some people would comment on the fact that I did not know Hindi. However, I gradually overcame these challenges and continued to focus on my goals.
Did your fellow villagers support you?
I am from Sultanpur village. My father is a farmer, my mother is a homemaker, and I have a younger brother. When I was at home, my parents would wake me up every morning and take me running along the canal. We would do warm-up exercises together before my father headed to the fields. He would return home later, and those mornings became some of the fondest memories we shared.
How do you plan to take your game forward?
For now, I am focusing on my shooting and preparing for the upcoming competitions. I want to perform well and continue improving my skills as much as possible.
What kind of support have you received from the government?
I am looking forward to meeting the chief minister. I would also like to thank the Archery Association of India and the Telangana government for encouraging me to perform better. The district collectors have been a great source of support since my early days in the sport. My coaches have also consistently guided me and helped me identify ways to improve my performance.