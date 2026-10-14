Hyderabad: RPF cop saves man from getting crushed by train at Kacheguda Railway Station

HYDERABAD: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Reena Kumari rescued a passenger who slipped while attempting to board a moving train with his daughter at Kacheguda Railway Station on Monday evening.

According to an RPF officer, who did not wish to be named, Reena was on duty when she noticed the passenger losing his footing while boarding the train. She immediately pulled him to safety before he could fall into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

The passenger had arrived at the station with his wife and two children to board the Mahbubnagar–Visakhapatnam Express (12862).

As the train was moving, the man lifted his nine-year-old daughter and handed her to a passenger inside the train. The girl managed to board with the other passenger’s assistance. When the man attempted to board, he slipped and fell, prompting Reena to pull him away from the train.

His wife and son were on the platform when the incident took place. The loco pilot stopped the train, and the family subsequently continued their journey on the same train.

Officials said they had not collected the passengers’ details.