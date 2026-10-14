Hyderabad's disaster response agency clears lakes, drains to reduce flood risk

HYDERABAD: The HYDRAA has intensified lake maintenance works across Hyderabad to ensure the unimpeded flow of rainwater into water bodies and reduce the risk of urban flooding during heavy rainfall.

The agency has deployed its Monsoon Response Teams and Disaster Response Force teams to clear drains, remove accumulated silt and waste, inspect lake inlets and outlets, and remove obstructions along connecting channels. While the teams remain prepared to respond to flooding during the monsoon, HYDRAA is using dry spells to focus on lake conservation and cleanliness.

The works include removing water hyacinth, clearing weeds and thorny bushes along lake boundaries, and improving access to lake surroundings.

Bathukamma ahead

With the Dasara festival season underway, HYDRAA has prioritised lakes where people gather to celebrate Bathukamma. Teams are clearing garbage and other waste from water bodies and removing unwanted vegetation from their surroundings.

The lakes being covered include Lingam Cheruvu and Doolapally Lake in Quthbullapur, Gopi Cheruvu in Lingampally, Gurnath Cheruvu and Maisamma Kunta in Miyapur, Bathukamma Kunta and Mansoorabad Lake in Hayathnagar, and Saroornagar Lake.

Apart from removing accumulated waste, the teams are undertaking desilting wherever necessary and clearing water hyacinth covering the water surface.