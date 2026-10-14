IV vitamin drips: A glow-up or just hype?

Dr Naresh Gundapuneni cautions that unnecessary or repeated infusions can expose people to avoidable complications. “Anyone considering IV vitamin therapy should consult a qualified medical practitioner who can assess their health, review medications and determine whether the treatment is appropriate,” he says. He also stresses the importance of transparent disclosure of ingredients and doses, sterile equipment, proper infection-control practices and facilities to manage emergencies.

People with kidney or heart disease, pregnant women and those taking regular medication should seek medical advice before considering these treatments.