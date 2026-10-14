'Talent gets you noticed, but humility builds a career'

There is a particular kind of magic that happens long before a camera ever rolls — the moment a casting director looks at hundreds of faces and somehow knows which one belongs to a story. Karan Mally, casting director and Academy member, has spent 14 years perfecting that instinct. His recent body of work spans the tender world of Musafir Cafe, the intimacy of Alliance, and the high-stakes social experiment of The Traitors Season 2.
“I see myself as a facilitator who helps bring a director’s vision to life,” begins Karan in an exclusive chat with CE. Casting, to him, isn’t just about finding good actors. “It’s about finding the right people who can make the audience believe the world of the story. A casting director is one of the first creative collaborators on a project. The right casting elevates a story, while the wrong casting can completely change how it’s experienced,” he shares.
It’s a philosophy that has carried him between scripted narratives and unscripted reality formats — a shift that, on the surface, seems worlds apart. But Karan insists the process is surprisingly similar.
He highlights, “It always starts with understanding what the creator wants to say and then finding the right people to bring that vision to life. The difference is that in fiction, you’re looking for actors who can become someone else. In reality, you’re looking for people who are compelling as themselves. ”
Predicting how a person will behave once the cameras start rolling, though, is never an exact science. “A lot of research goes into it. We spend hours interviewing people, understanding their personalities, relationships and motivations. But after all of that, instinct still plays a huge role,” he shares.
That same pursuit of authenticity, in a very different register, shaped Musafir Cafe. He gushes, “Freshness was very important. We wanted actors who felt like real people rather than familiar stars. Casting relatively fresh faces like Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana brought honesty and freshness to the love story, and alongside Vikrant Massey, they created relationships that felt lived-in. That’s what a love story needs — truth more than glamour.”
Asked which of these two very different projects challenged him more, Karan resists picking a side. “Both challenged me in completely different ways. Musafir Cafe demanded emotional truth and chemistry, while The Traitors required us to understand how real people might behave under pressure. One asked us to build believable relationships, the other an unpredictable social experiment. That’s what made both experiences so fulfilling,” expresses Karan.
Having worked with both established names and emerging talent, Karan notes, “The actors who sustain long careers are the ones who keep learning, keep auditioning with the same sincerity and never feel they’ve arrived. Talent gets you noticed, but professionalism, humility and the willingness to grow are what build a lasting career.”
As an Academy member with a vantage point onto global cinema, Karan describes his journey as one of continuous learning. He adds, “Every director has taught me something different. Some have taught me patience, others instinct, and others the importance of trusting actors. After fourteen years, I still feel like I’m learning. That’s one of the things I love most about casting — every project teaches you something new.”
For Karan, choosing a project goes beyond simply finding a good script. It is also about the people behind it and the passion they bring to the table. He enunciates, “I want to work with directors and producers who are passionate about what they’re creating. A good script is important, but so is the environment you’re going to spend months working in.”
And with back-to-back projects, Karan finds himself in an exciting phase of his career. Rather than slowing down, he is already looking ahead to what’s next. “I’m looking forward to audiences watching a few more projects that are in different stages of production. I enjoy moving between fiction and reality, so hopefully there’ll be a bit of both coming up,” he concludes.