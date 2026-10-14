'Talent gets you noticed, but humility builds a career'



Predicting how a person will behave once the cameras start rolling, though, is never an exact science. “A lot of research goes into it. We spend hours interviewing people, understanding their personalities, relationships and motivations. But after all of that, instinct still plays a huge role,” he shares.

That same pursuit of authenticity, in a very different register, shaped Musafir Cafe. He gushes, “Freshness was very important. We wanted actors who felt like real people rather than familiar stars. Casting relatively fresh faces like Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana brought honesty and freshness to the love story, and alongside Vikrant Massey, they created relationships that felt lived-in. That’s what a love story needs — truth more than glamour.”