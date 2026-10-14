Telangana: LB Nagar elevated corridor gets Centre’s nod

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the LB Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker elevated corridor and several other infrastructure proposals for Telangana. He also assured Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that expansion of National Highway 65 connecting Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam would begin in January 2027.
The decisions followed a meeting between the two ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss road, bridge and transport projects aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion across Telangana.
Gadkari also agreed to the foundation stone laying for a cable bridge across the Krishna river at Somasila, approved five ropeways under the Centre’s Parvatmala scheme and three railway overbridges for Telangana. He directed officials to prepare a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an elevated corridor on the Hyderabad–Srisailam highway (NH-765).
The proposed LB Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker elevated corridor has been approved for inclusion in the annual plan, according to the State government. Komatireddy told Gadkari that the route and its surrounding areas served more than one million people living in around 54 colonies. Employees, students and businesspeople use the stretch daily, which faces heavy congestion and frequent accidents.
The elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety and reduce travel time in the rapidly expanding eastern parts of Hyderabad.
Gadkari assured Komatireddy that expansion of NH-65 would begin in January 2027, with the tendering process scheduled for completion in November.
Komatireddy said traffic on the existing four-lane highway had increased substantially despite efforts to address 17 identified accident-prone spots through flyover construction. He urged the Centre to expedite the proposed expansion to a six-plus-two-lane configuration using modern technology.
According to Komatireddy, the proposed cable bridge across the Krishna river at Somasila could reduce the distance to Tirupati by around 80 km and cut travel time by nearly three hours.
Gadkari responded positively to a proposal for a greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad and Amaravati. If taken forward, the project is expected to strengthen road connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Komatireddy sought assistance from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 34 road works in Telangana.
He also proposed upgrading the road corridor connecting Pullur, Alampur, Jatrapole, Pentlavelli, Kollapur, Lingala, Achampet, Dindi, Devarakonda, Mallepalli and Nalgonda to national highway status. Gadkari responded positively to the proposal, according to the state government.