Telangana: LB Nagar elevated corridor gets Centre’s nod

HYDERABAD: Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved the LB Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker elevated corridor and several other infrastructure proposals for Telangana. He also assured Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that expansion of National Highway 65 connecting Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam would begin in January 2027.

The decisions followed a meeting between the two ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss road, bridge and transport projects aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion across Telangana.

Gadkari also agreed to the foundation stone laying for a cable bridge across the Krishna river at Somasila, approved five ropeways under the Centre’s Parvatmala scheme and three railway overbridges for Telangana. He directed officials to prepare a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an elevated corridor on the Hyderabad–Srisailam highway (NH-765).

The proposed LB Nagar–Hayathnagar double-decker elevated corridor has been approved for inclusion in the annual plan, according to the State government. Komatireddy told Gadkari that the route and its surrounding areas served more than one million people living in around 54 colonies. Employees, students and businesspeople use the stretch daily, which faces heavy congestion and frequent accidents.

The elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road safety and reduce travel time in the rapidly expanding eastern parts of Hyderabad.