Building a world of creativity

What was the idea behind opening a store in Hyderabad?

As an innovation hub, home to the thriving Telugu film industry and some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, Hyderabad has been a city where creativity takes centre stage. Over the years, the city has grown into a community where people and families actively seek creative and playful experiences, making it a natural home for our new LEGO certified store. We wanted to bring fans here to a more immersive space where they can explore new sets and experience the joy of play.



What is special about this store?

We wanted our first store in Hyderabad to celebrate and feel connected to the city. Locally inspired details, such as a mosaic with the city’s important landmarks, including Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort, among others, bring its connection to Hyderabad to life. We have also unveiled a special mosaic made using 49,200 LEGO bricks, featuring familiar sights and cultural symbols, from the Charminar and Hussain Sagar to an Irani chai stall. Together, these elements make the store a celebration of the city and its culture.



Any plans to open more stores in Hyderabad?

The growing enthusiasm for LEGO play in India has been an encouraging force for us, and Hyderabad is an important addition to our expanding presence in the country. Our focus right now is on making this first store a destination that families and fans in the city enjoy coming back to.