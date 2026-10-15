Building a world of creativity

Remember the joy of snapping the LEGO bricks together to build a world of your own? That childhood fascination now finds a new home in Hyderabad with the city’s first-ever LEGO Experience Store, at Inorbit Mall. CE speaks to Bhavana Mandon, country manager, LEGO India, about the new store, what can the customers expect from the new store and more.
How does it feel to debut in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad has a vibrant culture shaped by creativity, making it a natural fit for the LEGO brand. Opening a LEGO certified store here gives us the opportunity to create a more immersive brand experience for families and fans. We had actor Rana Daggubati present to inaugurate the store. Opened in partnership with the Ample Group, the store brings families and fans together through playful learning and discovery. It is also our eighth certified store in India and our fourth opening this year, marking another step in bringing the LEGO experience closer to more people across the country.
What’s new in the store?
There’s something for everyone in the store. It features more than 750 LEGO sets, with 250 exclusive sets available at the store, including new launches such as LEGO Art Gustav Klimt – The Kiss, The Ministry of Magic – Collectors’ Edition and LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear. Fans can also explore the Pick-a-Brick wall, play tables and Build-a-Mini stations, making it a space for creativity and connection.
Children will always be our top priority, but we’re also seeing sustained interest in LEGO play among adults. Some enjoy building around their passions, while others see it as a way to relax and spend time on something creative. The store brings together sets and experiences for children, adults and families who enjoy building together.
What was the idea behind opening a store in Hyderabad?
As an innovation hub, home to the thriving Telugu film industry and some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, Hyderabad has been a city where creativity takes centre stage. Over the years, the city has grown into a community where people and families actively seek creative and playful experiences, making it a natural home for our new LEGO certified store. We wanted to bring fans here to a more immersive space where they can explore new sets and experience the joy of play.
What is special about this store?
We wanted our first store in Hyderabad to celebrate and feel connected to the city. Locally inspired details, such as a mosaic with the city’s important landmarks, including Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort, among others, bring its connection to Hyderabad to life. We have also unveiled a special mosaic made using 49,200 LEGO bricks, featuring familiar sights and cultural symbols, from the Charminar and Hussain Sagar to an Irani chai stall. Together, these elements make the store a celebration of the city and its culture.
Any plans to open more stores in Hyderabad?
The growing enthusiasm for LEGO play in India has been an encouraging force for us, and Hyderabad is an important addition to our expanding presence in the country. Our focus right now is on making this first store a destination that families and fans in the city enjoy coming back to.