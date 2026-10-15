Out-of-box Hyderabad: Chips for a smarter, greener AI future

What were some of the biggest challenges you encountered while building the company, from developing your own chip architecture to assembling the right team and resources?

I think I can address this problem in two ways. First, the talent pool is very important for building AI chips. Since I am at IIT Hyderabad and am a student myself, master’s and undergraduate students work along with me. At any given point of time, 15 to 20 members work on different problem statements under me. These could involve software, compilers, AI design, or fabrication-related activities. There are many things happening, and students are doing master’s and undergraduate theses. While doing this, I identified something interesting: people are increasingly interested in building things where they have the freedom to build, rather than going to corporates. In this way, I managed to bring together many students, including PhD scholars, master’s students, and undergraduates. I must admit that being at IIT means I get access to a strong talent pool every year or every semester. Identifying the right people who can work in this space matters, regardless of their CGPA or the courses they have taken. Even a chemical engineer could be fantastic at AI modelling, and that is happening in my company. Irrespective of branches or departments, I am in the right place to identify the right talent pool and have the people who can do this job.

The other problem is the ecosystem for building chips. People struggle to get tool support for chip design. There are also challenges in working with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or GlobalFoundries, especially for fabrication and packaging. Fortunately, we decided not to start the company until we had figured out the ecosystem and completed a couple of chip fabrications. That helped us a lot. We completed two chip iterations even before starting the company, and the entire ecosystem was in place, from design tools and IPs to fabrication, packaging, and PCB support. The entire semiconductor-chip value chain was in place even before we planned the company. This is helping us because our focus is now on raising investments rather than building collaborations, since we already have those collaborations.