Strokes of heritage and a fading art

There is a unique sense of spirituality and tradition woven into Telangana’s indigenous art forms, each carrying stories of the region’s rich cultural heritage. Preserving these art forms is more than an artistic pursuit; it is a way of keeping age-old traditions alive for generations to come. Artist Gollapally Anusha is doing just that through her vibrant Cheriyal paintings, showcasing a range of artworks at the SARS Fair 2026 at HMDA Grounds, which is on until October 18. CE speaks to her about her passion for the traditional art form, the stories behind her works and her efforts to keep this cultural legacy alive.
How has your experience been at SARS Fair 2026?
This exhibition is conducted by the government. We put stalls in the exhibitions conducted by DCH, Golconda Handicrafts and other state exhibitions as well. We get orders from abroad as well which started very recently.
Tell us about your work.
Since childhood, I have been drawn towards art. I am from Cheryal and here I learnt the art from a master named Ganesh, I kept learning for four years and then I started my own business with my art works. I showcase and sell them in exhibitions. I am trying to do the Cheryal paintings in a unique way, which is on pens, diaries, wooden trays and plates. Actually these are scroll paintings, which is a traditional art.
How do you work on storytelling art?
It all depends on imagination, on a pen we show a girl playing Bhathukamma and I have all my works displayed on my Instagram handle.
What are the paintings that you work on?
I have a huge painting which depicts the story of Ramayanam and Dashavatara which are sold out and I also painted a saree that had Cheriyal painting on it.
How long does it take to make one art work?
It depends on the size. If it is a smaller size painting, it takes around two hours. However, if it is a storytelling painting, it takes around 15-20 days, and sometimes about a month.
How long did it take for you to learn the art?
It took me four years to learn the art. The specialty in my art work is that we make a paste out of tamarind seeds which is mixed with wood hash. We make male and female face masks, art works of gods, and fridge magnets.
How many artworks did you work on so far?
I created around 30 different art works, all unique ones. I did these paintings on tote bags, jute bags, potlis, bamboo water bottles and many more things.
Do you wish to learn any other art form?
I want to stick to what I am doing, so that people know about this artwork.