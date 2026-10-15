Strokes of heritage and a fading art

How has your experience been at SARS Fair 2026?

This exhibition is conducted by the government. We put stalls in the exhibitions conducted by DCH, Golconda Handicrafts and other state exhibitions as well. We get orders from abroad as well which started very recently.



Tell us about your work.

Since childhood, I have been drawn towards art. I am from Cheryal and here I learnt the art from a master named Ganesh, I kept learning for four years and then I started my own business with my art works. I showcase and sell them in exhibitions. I am trying to do the Cheryal paintings in a unique way, which is on pens, diaries, wooden trays and plates. Actually these are scroll paintings, which is a traditional art.



How do you work on storytelling art?

It all depends on imagination, on a pen we show a girl playing Bhathukamma and I have all my works displayed on my Instagram handle.