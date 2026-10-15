Telangana HC questions nod for high-rise building near Moazzam Jahi Market

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed concern over the approval granted for a 35-storey high-rise in central Hyderabad, with Justice B Vijaysen Reddy questioning the permission given for the Meenakshi Elysia project near the historic Moazzam Jahi Market.

Expressing reservations about the project at Gunfoundry in Abids, including its two cellar levels and five additional levels, Justice Vijaysen sought clarity on the implications of the construction.

The observations were made on Tuesday during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the Society for Crusade against Corruption, Hyderabad, challenging the building permission granted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to Meenakshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in August 2022. The petitioner sought a halt to further construction, alleging that the civic body had granted permission without following the prescribed legal procedures or adequately examining safety requirements, potentially endangering the building and surrounding areas.

Petitioner’s counsel also alleged construction violations and informed the court that another writ petition concerning the project was pending.

After hearing the submissions, Justice Vijaysen directed the Registry to tag the connected petition with the present case. The court adjourned the matter to two weeks.