Telangana: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation plans Rs 12 crore construction waste plant

HYDERABAD: The Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) plans a 200-tonne-per-day construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at Rampally village in Keesara mandal. Spread across five acres in Ghatkesar Circle, the facility will cost Rs 12 crore and is expected to be completed in six months.

The project will be taken up under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 on a public-private partnership basis. The Union government will fund 40% of the cost, with the concessionaire investing the remaining 60%. The agency will operate and maintain the plant for 10 years from the date of commercial operation.

The facility aims to curb the indiscriminate dumping of construction debris along roads and on vacant government and public land. The concessionaire will manage collection, transportation, processing, recycling and disposal, using covered, GPS-enabled vehicles to transport waste from designated collection points, dumping sites and individual premises.

A dedicated helpline or call centre will receive collection requests and complaints, including those concerning unclaimed or illegally dumped debris.

The plant will recover recyclable materials for reuse in construction. Residual waste will be sent to scientific landfills approved by the MMC. For waste delivered directly to the plant by generators, it will receive 25% of the user fee collected.