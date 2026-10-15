Telangana Police, EAGLE Force arrest three in Goa drug smuggling

HYDERABAD: In a coordinated interstate operation, the EAGLE Force, working with Hyderabad and Cyberabad police and assisted by local police, apprehended three persons in Goa, part of an interstate drug smuggling network that investigators believe catered to over 1,050 consumers in Telangana.

The accused have been identified as Priteesh Narayan Borkar alias Babu alias Khali, Basharath Ahmed Dhagga alias Bilal alias Jahan Dhagga alias Mansur Ahmed, and Tharun.

Officials said the operation involved technical intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordinated field action to trace absconding suspects and investigate drug supply networks in Telangana.

An EAGLE Force official told TNIE that investigators had identified a network supplying drugs to more than 1,050 consumers in Telangana and others in Andhra Pradesh. The figures are provisional and subject to verification, the official said.

Borkar was apprehended in Goa on October 12. Investigators said he operated from Anjuna and maintained a network of customers and sub-peddlers supplying drugs to Telangana and neighbouring states. He was brought to Telangana through the prescribed transit procedure for further questioning.