Women Communitie: Where conversations turn into connections

What gap did you notice among women in Hyderabad?

Women need a tribe where they can be themselves. Earlier, joint families and close-knit relatives offered belonging through sisters, cousins and aunts. Urbanisation and nuclear families have left many women lonely. Hyderabad had women’s communities, but I felt there was room for one bringing together women from different walks of life without asking them to fit a category. Entrepreneurs, students, artists, homemakers, professionals, women returning to work and those simply looking to meet people should all have a seat at the same table. Sometimes women just need to meet. Hyderabad gave me an opportunity to build something that feels like home.