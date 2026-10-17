Bengali feast falls short of expectations

Bengali cuisine brings together a variety of flavours, textures and traditional recipes that reflect the region’s rich food culture. From crispy fritters and fragrant rice to flavourful curries, a Bengali thali offers plenty to explore. At Sheraton, Rajbari Theke Rowak, a Bengali food pop-up curated by Chef Mrityunjoy Santra from JW Marriott, Pune, brings a selection of these regional specialities to the table.
We began with a mocktail that was refreshing to taste. However, after taking a sip, we noticed a fly on the lemon slice in the drink. It took quite some time for it to be replaced, which was not the most reassuring start to the meal. Next came the accompaniments, with Aloo Bhaja, Potol Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Korola Bhaja, Kumro Bhaja and Papad Bhaja on the menu. The variety sounded promising, but we received only Aloo Bhaja and Begun Bhaja. While the first serving tasted good, the subsequent serving arrived cold. The remaining accompaniments were either not served or were missed by the staff.
Soon, a thali filled with Bengali dishes arrived, looking rich and inviting. Unfortunately, the food did not quite live up to its appearance. Most of the dishes were served cold, taking away from the flavours and the overall experience. The Koraishutir Kochuri, which looked more like a poori, was the only dish served hot, along with the steamed rice.
The Chingri Malai Curry, Kacha Lonka Bata Murgi, Mutton Kosha Mangsho and Aloo Posto Sukto were all cold, making them difficult to enjoy with the rice. Chingrir Chop was one dish that stood out, but the rest of the spread left us wanting more. Given the experience so far, we decided to leave without trying the desserts. While Rajbari Theke Rowak offers diners an opportunity to explore the regional cuisine, the food being served cold and the service falling short of expectations. The pop-up continues at Sheraton until October 18.