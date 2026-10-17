Bengali feast falls short of expectations

We began with a mocktail that was refreshing to taste. However, after taking a sip, we noticed a fly on the lemon slice in the drink. It took quite some time for it to be replaced, which was not the most reassuring start to the meal. Next came the accompaniments, with Aloo Bhaja, Potol Bhaja, Begun Bhaja, Korola Bhaja, Kumro Bhaja and Papad Bhaja on the menu. The variety sounded promising, but we received only Aloo Bhaja and Begun Bhaja. While the first serving tasted good, the subsequent serving arrived cold. The remaining accompaniments were either not served or were missed by the staff.