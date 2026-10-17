Bommai Golu: A tradition woven across generations



For Priya, the tradition must remain rooted in devotion and understanding rather than becoming merely a display. “We have to preserve our traditions, follow all the rituals and do it with full bhakti. I don’t want this to be as a show. We should know each and every story behind the dolls and tell them to the next generation. Even many of us in our generation don’t know many stories, so I love to tell all the stories of my dolls,” she concludes, adding that her family and friends support her in arranging the Golu.