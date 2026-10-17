Coffee and cuisine, creatively paired

Coffee paired with good food is always a delightful experience. Getting a sip of good coffee and then having food that makes you curious and fall in love with it is something most of us look forward to. At Kiplings, it is always a delight to have food and sip on their coffees. The Koffee with Kona experience was yet another way of creating a delightful food experience. Kona Nayanaswamy, the owner, speaks about the food and coffee that one can get here.
Speaking about the coffee and food available at Kiplings, Kona says, “I am a bakery consultant for Kiplings. We envision this as a global bistro. When you go to a café, you will have a few specialities that you will always order, so we want to add creativity to that. We want to work on the creativity and flavours and how it is presented to the guests. We have created something with Créme Brûlée, which is an international French dessert, and so we created the Filter Coffee Creme Brûlée.
This kind of thing is there, and every month we keep coming up with something new so that there is something for the guests to discover. We want to give that experience. The food here is approachable and memorable.” About the coffee that is available for people to sip on, she informs, “We have a wide range of coffees, so sometimes when we sit with the guests, they ask us what goes well with a croissant or what goes well with a chocolate dessert. So that pairing is something to try and experiment with. Anything we try to indulge with chocolate, we pair it with an Americano; with a cucumber sandwich, we try to pair it with a Cappuccino. We are open to customising it for the guests who want to try and experiment with their food.” The food here is surely a delightful experience to grab, and with their coffees, this place just creates the best memories.