Coffee and cuisine, creatively paired

This kind of thing is there, and every month we keep coming up with something new so that there is something for the guests to discover. We want to give that experience. The food here is approachable and memorable.” About the coffee that is available for people to sip on, she informs, “We have a wide range of coffees, so sometimes when we sit with the guests, they ask us what goes well with a croissant or what goes well with a chocolate dessert. So that pairing is something to try and experiment with. Anything we try to indulge with chocolate, we pair it with an Americano; with a cucumber sandwich, we try to pair it with a Cappuccino. We are open to customising it for the guests who want to try and experiment with their food.” The food here is surely a delightful experience to grab, and with their coffees, this place just creates the best memories.