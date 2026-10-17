Local flavours take centre stage at Social

When local food comes knocking at your doorstep, you feel you have just found the right meal to relish. South Indian food has a special place in our hearts. No matter the situation, a local dish served with plenty of flavour and spice is just what we want on our plate. To keep the excitement of local food alive, Mindspace Social has come up with a new menu called Local Heroes, which definitely tops the taste chart. We were left with a foodgasm once we were done with the food that was served.
First, we had the Coastal Pepper Eggs, made with boiled eggs cooked in ghee roast masala and topped with lacha onions, which were truly flavourful and satisfying. Next came the Halli Mane Matte Mensu, hard-boiled eggs in roasted garlic, green chilli and black pepper. They tasted good, and we weren’t expecting such classics to be made with eggs.
Remember the small silver fish that used to be made in every South Indian home? If you relish seafood, this is just the dish to pick from the menu. The Shetty Bar Silver Fish with Green Chilli Chutney was like a snack to munch on, made with coastal masala. The crispy fried fish was a truly nostalgic moment. The TG Loose Prawns were also one of the highlights of the menu.
We had the Mini Maddur Vada with Bene Chilli, which was very soothing, and the Ajji Mane Masala Nuts, which did not disappoint. A special takeaway from grandma’s house, these warm nuts were tossed in aromatic spices. The Rural Karnataka Veg Cutlet was also one of the best we tasted.
The Hyderabadi Coriander Chicken, which is trending on social media, had to be on the menu, and it did steal our attention with its rich and creamy taste. The Madurai Mutton Chukka, made with spices, was another classic that was served. It was truly wonderful. For the main course, we had the Pepper Chicken Keema Potlam Biryani, made with Malabar pepper and chicken keema, wrapped in puttalam style. We couldn’t get enough of it, as the rice was very flavourful and the chicken was perfectly cooked, making every bite a joy. We also paired the food with zero-proof mocktails: Kuluki Sarbath, Imli Bazaar and Halasu Panaka, which went really well with the meal. The high-energy ambience with loud music, along with the food from the Local Heroes menu, made for a great experience and is definitely worth trying.