Local flavours take centre stage at Social

We had the Mini Maddur Vada with Bene Chilli, which was very soothing, and the Ajji Mane Masala Nuts, which did not disappoint. A special takeaway from grandma’s house, these warm nuts were tossed in aromatic spices. The Rural Karnataka Veg Cutlet was also one of the best we tasted.

The Hyderabadi Coriander Chicken, which is trending on social media, had to be on the menu, and it did steal our attention with its rich and creamy taste. The Madurai Mutton Chukka, made with spices, was another classic that was served. It was truly wonderful. For the main course, we had the Pepper Chicken Keema Potlam Biryani, made with Malabar pepper and chicken keema, wrapped in puttalam style. We couldn’t get enough of it, as the rice was very flavourful and the chicken was perfectly cooked, making every bite a joy. We also paired the food with zero-proof mocktails: Kuluki Sarbath, Imli Bazaar and Halasu Panaka, which went really well with the meal. The high-energy ambience with loud music, along with the food from the Local Heroes menu, made for a great experience and is definitely worth trying.