Operation Kavach: Midnight checks by 3,000 cops in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police deployed 3,000 personnel in 100 teams for a citywide midnight naka-bandi operation under Operation Kavach from 1 am to 3 am on Friday. Police detained 725 vehicles for traffic violations and took 48 suspects into custody.

The operation also resulted in five cases of minor driving, one case involving illegal possession of a weapon, two cannabis-related cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and several other cases.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected vehicle checks at multiple locations across the city. He visited Chandrayangutta and surrounding areas before reviewing checkpoints near Mehfil Hotel in Mailardevpally, Satamrai near Aramghar under the RGIO police station limits, Hyderguda Pillar No. 133 under Attapur police station limits, and areas in Bandlaguda and Rajendranagar. He also provided guidance to officers on duty.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said some motorists tampered with, obscured or altered registration plates to evade police surveillance. He warned that those deliberately altering number plates would face criminal cases under relevant cheating and forgery provisions.

The Commissioner urged motorists to ensure their registration plates complied with RTA regulations, avoid using earphones while driving and carry all essential vehicle documents.