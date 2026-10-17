Telangana: Identify begging hotspots by October 25, civic bodies told

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has set October 25 as the deadline for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) and other urban local bodies (ULBs) to implement the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) recommendations on beggary and submit action-taken reports.

The measures focus on identifying begging hotspots, extending welfare benefits, rehabilitating vulnerable people and taking action against organised begging networks and trafficking groups under relevant provisions of the BNS.

The directive follows recommendations adopted by the NHRC after an open house discussion in New Delhi on “Rethinking Beggary: Bridging Gaps between Policy, Practice and Dignity”.

The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) has instructed civic bodies to implement the recommendations and submit detailed compliance reports. Additional Commissioners handling Urban Community Development in GHMC, CMC and MMC, along with MEPMA Project Directors and District Mission Coordinators, have been tasked with overseeing implementation.