Two arrested for killing 18-year-old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Kothur police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old security guard over a Rs 20,000 dispute near Theegapur village in Kothur mandal. The victim, Bodike Prem Kumar, died on October 14.

Police said the prime accused, Mohammed Irfan, had demanded repayment of the amount from Prem Kumar. Irfan allegedly invited him to a real estate venture for drinks, where an argument broke out over the loan.

During the altercation, Irfan allegedly stabbed Prem Kumar multiple times with a knife, while the second accused, Mohammed Nawazuddin, allegedly restrained him. The victim died at the scene.

Police examined the crime scene, collected evidence and analysed the victim’s mobile phone records. The two accused were apprehended during vehicle checking at Thimmapur X Roads on October 15.

Police seized a knife, clothes, two mobile phones, a Honda Activa scooter and an autorickshaw.