Weaving tradition into contemporary elegance



Tell us about the fabrics and colours you have worked on.

I have used bright colours because this is the festive season. For Navratri, we use nine different bright colours. This has a cultural significance for Indians; it is not just decorative. The colours we used here are bright red, fuchsia pink, green, purple, blue and bright orange. We used a lot of tissue fabrics, keeping brides in mind.

At Adhvarai Silks we do handlooms, and don’t mix them with power looms. I will not say that I am against power looms, but as a designer it is my duty to preserve the craft and pass it on to the next generation. Even foreigners are very inclined towards Kanjeevaram silks, and I feel successful because of Gen Z. They have been coming to us and buying these heritage pieces to gift or to wear for festivals and weddings.

In many of my previous shows, I did a fusion mix of Patola-inspired Kanjeevaram. It is made on a Kanjeevaram loom, but the inspiration is taken from Patola and Ikat. We have also done Kota Kanjeevaram, which uses a tiny thread. It is very difficult to weave, and each saree takes around one to two months. We are also coming up with new fusion sarees with Khadi combinations. We launched heritage pieces in Kanjeevaram and received a lot of orders for them. It is good to see this encouragement and the connection to the culture.