Where is Siraj?



Other bowlers had stamina. Siraj had stamina and mileage.

You can build stamina in the gym. You can improve your fitness with training. But this kind of mileage? This comes from riding a Bajaj Platina.

Remember the 2023 Asia Cup final? Siraj took six wickets for 21 runs in seven overs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50. He took four wickets in a single over. This was Lanka Dahan 2.0, all over again for Sri Lanka.

Then there was the famous Gabba Test in 2021, where he took five wickets in Australia’s second innings. I was close to getting a tattoo with the number 73.