ACB finds Rs 2 crore DA of suspended inspector in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against suspended Keesara police inspector Arkapally Anjaneyulu and conducted searches at his residence, office and four other locations linked to his relatives, associates and alleged benamidars on Saturday.

Anjaneyulu was arrested on September 17 in a separate bribery case. The ACB alleged that he had demanded Rs 8 lakh and accepted

Rs 5 lakh through Keesara sub-inspector D Gyanender Reddy on September 16 in return for granting station bail and not harassing the complainant and his friend in a case registered at the police station.

The searches led to the identification of assets worth an estimated Rs 2.28 crore, though their market value could be substantially higher, according to the ACB.

The properties include two plots measuring 150 sq yd each, with an old house at Lingojiguda in Saroornagar, valued at Rs 30 lakh; an old house on a 240-sq-yd plot at CR Enclave in Mansoorabad, LB Nagar, worth Rs 40 lakh; and an under-construction house on a 180-sq-yd plot at Perur village, valued at Rs 50 lakh.

The agency also identified two acres of agricultural land at Haliya in Miryalaguda, valued at Rs 80 lakh. Further enquiries indicated that Anjaneyulu had allegedly acquired additional agricultural land in the Haliya-Miryalaguda area.

The searches yielded Rs 7 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing 60 tolas, a car worth about Rs 6.5 lakh, and household articles and electronic gadgets valued at Rs 10 lakh. Verification of additional assets was under way.

The case has been registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The investigation is continuing. Anjaneyulu is lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison and will be produced before the ACB court on a prisoner transit warrant.