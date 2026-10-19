Hyderabad: MVSR management booked for student’s death

HYDERABAD: Adibatla police have registered a case against the management of Maturi Venkata Subba Rao Engineering College (MVSR) in Nadergul and the event manager after a metal structure collapsed during a Dandiya event on Saturday, killing an 18-year-old student and injuring nearly 20 others.

The case was registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to culpable homicide. The deceased, Narayanadas Sona, was a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student. Her twin sister, Narayadas Meena, a first-year Computer Science and Engineering student at the same college, was among the injured.

Speaking to the media, Sona’s father, Ashok, a goldsmith, said his elder daughter had died while his younger daughter was undergoing treatment. He demanded that the college management take responsibility for the incident.

Ashok said he received a call in the evening informing him that his daughters had been injured. He sent a friend to the college, who later informed him that Sona had died and Meena was injured. “Though my daughter had died, there was no response from the college,” he said.

Adibatla police said the metal structure reportedly collapsed due to strong winds. Sona sustained a head injury and died, while the other injured students were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Further investigation is on.