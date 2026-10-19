Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills pub fined Rs 20,000 for water misuse

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Forefathers Pub in Jubilee Hills for allegedly misusing drinking water. Officials disconnected the pub’s water connection and stopped the supply of commercial water tankers from the board’s filling station.

The action follows the Water Board’s efforts to prevent the misuse and wastage of drinking water amid the threat of an acute shortage caused by deficient monsoon rainfall and declining groundwater levels attributed to the impact of El Niño.

Following a field inspection, officials initiated action against the pub.

The Water Board warned that violations would not be tolerated and that offenders would face stringent action, including penalties and disconnection of water supplies.

The board has urged citizens to report incidents of drinking water wastage or misuse by sharing photographs or videos, details of the individuals or establishments involved, and the location and complete address.