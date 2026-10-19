Telangana: Bathukamma fervour grips Tank Bund

HYDERABAD: A sea of colourful flowers, folk music and traditional performances turned the Hussain Sagar waterfront into a vibrant celebration of Telangana’s cultural identity as Saddula Bathukamma festivities unfolded at Tank Bund on Sunday.

The celebrations featured 700 Bathukammas and around 700 artistes presenting 30 folk art forms. Women gathered along the lake with their floral arrangements as traditional songs and dances brought the State’s cultural heritage to life. A laser show and fireworks were among the planned attractions.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka attended the event, along with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The festivities were held from 5 pm to 10 pm following preparations reviewed by Jupally with officials from the Tourism and Language and Culture departments to ensure smooth arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, Jupally extended Saddula Bathukamma greetings to the women of Telangana and the people of the State. He described Bathukamma as a celebration of life and expressed hope that Telangana would prosper and its people enjoy happiness, good health and well-being.