Telangana: Bathukamma fervour grips Tank Bund

HYDERABAD: A sea of colourful flowers, folk music and traditional performances turned the Hussain Sagar waterfront into a vibrant celebration of Telangana’s cultural identity as Saddula Bathukamma festivities unfolded at Tank Bund on Sunday.
The celebrations featured 700 Bathukammas and around 700 artistes presenting 30 folk art forms. Women gathered along the lake with their floral arrangements as traditional songs and dances brought the State’s cultural heritage to life. A laser show and fireworks were among the planned attractions.
Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka attended the event, along with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.
The festivities were held from 5 pm to 10 pm following preparations reviewed by Jupally with officials from the Tourism and Language and Culture departments to ensure smooth arrangements.
Addressing the gathering, Jupally extended Saddula Bathukamma greetings to the women of Telangana and the people of the State. He described Bathukamma as a celebration of life and expressed hope that Telangana would prosper and its people enjoy happiness, good health and well-being.
Calling the festival a symbol of Telangana’s cultural heritage and the self-respect of its women, he said its traditions had been preserved across generations through floral arrangements, worship, songs and dance.
“Bathukamma brings people together, cutting across caste and religious differences, and reflects the unity of Telangana,” he said, highlighting the significance of holding the celebrations along the Hussainsagar waterfront.
Beyond its colours and festivities, Bathukamma reflects the close bond between Telangana’s people and nature. People traditionally arrange flowers such as tangedu, gunugu and marigold into floral displays, making the festival an expression of reverence for the natural world.
Jupally urged people to protect streams, lakes, ponds and rivers from pollution and to celebrate festivals responsibly so future generations can inherit a clean environment.