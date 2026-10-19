Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju urged to cut water supply to industries

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Development Committee chairman K Kasinath on Sunday urged Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to take emergency measures to address the reported water shortage in the city, including suspending water supply to water-intensive industries such as beverage, liquor and chemical units and data centres.

He urged the government to direct these units to make their own water arrangements until further notice and impose a moratorium on construction activities that require water.

Kasinath also suggested supplying water once every three days instead of on alternate days, as was done during the NTR regime. He called for identifying groundwater sources in and around Hyderabad, digging borewells and connecting them to existing supply lines. The water could also be distributed through tankers, he said.

He further urged the government to direct hotels, restaurants and tiffin centres to use disposable paper plates instead of regular plates to reduce water consumption.

Kasinath also called for disconnecting illegal water connections, imposing heavy penalties on those wasting water and plugging leakages in the distribution network.