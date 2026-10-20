Art & soul of Hyderabad's Durga puja pandals

Ashish Bose, general secretary of Bani Sangha Alwal, begins, “The Kailasa Temple has a monolithic rock-cut structure, built using a top-down approach. It is this distinctive architectural style that inspired our theme.”

However, the pandal goes beyond just recreating the temple.

“We have also incorporated several other elements. As you head towards the godesses’ chamber, you witness a statuary of nandi facing the shivling,” he adds.The chamber further incorporates a different architectural vocabulary, with elements reminiscent of Greek structures and earthy textures.