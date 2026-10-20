GhostX: AI meets filmmaking

Films have the power to shape perspectives, influence society and tell stories that resonate with audiences. As artificial intelligence begins to find its place in filmmaking, new tools are emerging to help creators bring their ideas to the screen. GhostX, an AI-powered creative studio founded by Kunal Sharma, along with co-founders Shaik Adil Zama and Rabia Jaffer, aims to simplify the process by bringing different stages of filmmaking into one workspace. Kunal Sharma talks about the idea behind the platform, the challenges of building it and what lies ahead.
Tell us about GhostX. What is it about?
GhostX is an AI-powered creative studio built in India for filmmakers, writers, production teams and creators. It brings script development, visual planning, AI-assisted production and editing into one workspace. A film involves hundreds of decisions about characters, locations, performances, camera work and sound. Our aim is to help creators develop those decisions and carry them forward as the project evolves. Someone can arrive with an idea or an existing script, explore how it might work on screen and keep refining the material. The creative direction stays with the person making it.
How did you get the idea of starting something like this?
It came from trying to make things ourselves. Rabia, our co-founder, was running Tales Craft Co., a storytelling studio, and using general-purpose AI tools to create personalised books and keepsakes. She kept encountering their limitations. I had ideas for films but no formal production training, and trying to develop those ideas exposed another set of difficulties. The script would be in one place, references somewhere else, and the shots and edit in other tools. Every handoff meant explaining the project again. Changing a character or scene could mean rebuilding work across several stages. GhostX grew out of wanting to solve that practical frustration: keeping the story and its creative decisions connected as you make it.
What were the challenges you faced while building GhostX?
The biggest product challenge has been getting individually impressive outputs to work together as a coherent, editable project. A beautiful shot may still be wrong for the character, the emotion or the scene around it. When the filmmaker changes something, you also need to understand what else that decision affects. That has pushed us to focus on continuity, retaining creative context and making selective revisions possible. The other challenge is keeping the experience simple. A filmmaker should be thinking about the story and the shot without having to become an expert in every AI model. We are still refining that through actual projects and feedback from filmmakers.
How can someone access GhostX?
Anyone can visit ghostx.studio, create an account and start with an idea, a brief or an existing script. The workspace is free to access. Generation and selected AI processing use credits, with a quote shown before the work runs. Paid credit packs are available as users develop their projects further.
People can use it for an individual creative task or explore a larger project. They do not have to begin with a finished screenplay.
How does GhostX work?
You can begin in Writer’s Room by describing your idea or uploading your own material. From there, you can develop the story, characters and scenes, then explore visual references, storyboards and camera choices.
MUSE is our AI-assisted production workspace. You discuss your direction, develop a scene plan and review generated material. The Editing Studio lets you bring footage, voice and music together on an editable timeline. Micro TV supports episodic and vertical storytelling, while Launch is our marketing studio for branded visual content. Pitch Decks helps creators present their projects. You choose the stages relevant to your project and review the work as you go. It is a process of directing and refining, rather than expecting one prompt to deliver a finished film.
What new concepts are you developing through GhostX?
One important area is previsualisation: helping a filmmaker explore a scene before shooting it. That could mean testing how the characters occupy a location, how a camera sees the action or whether the scene communicates the intended emotion. We are also developing workflows for recurring characters and worlds across episodic stories. Longer term, we are planning a separate studio-focused programme to explore production-specific visual styles and AI-assisted post-production using material a studio owns and has authorised us to use. That remains development work. We want to prove the creative value and the handling of that material before making promises about it.
What inspired you personally to start this?
I had stories I wanted to tell, but I did not come from a formally trained filmmaking background. That made me interested in what could help someone develop an idea far enough for other people to see and understand it. My experience in business also makes me conscious of the resources involved in making something. If a creator can explore choices earlier, learn from them and communicate the idea more clearly, that is valuable. What continues to motivate me is seeing a story take shape while the person behind it