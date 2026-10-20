GhostX: AI meets filmmaking

Tell us about GhostX. What is it about?

GhostX is an AI-powered creative studio built in India for filmmakers, writers, production teams and creators. It brings script development, visual planning, AI-assisted production and editing into one workspace. A film involves hundreds of decisions about characters, locations, performances, camera work and sound. Our aim is to help creators develop those decisions and carry them forward as the project evolves. Someone can arrive with an idea or an existing script, explore how it might work on screen and keep refining the material. The creative direction stays with the person making it.



How did you get the idea of starting something like this?

It came from trying to make things ourselves. Rabia, our co-founder, was running Tales Craft Co., a storytelling studio, and using general-purpose AI tools to create personalised books and keepsakes. She kept encountering their limitations. I had ideas for films but no formal production training, and trying to develop those ideas exposed another set of difficulties. The script would be in one place, references somewhere else, and the shots and edit in other tools. Every handoff meant explaining the project again. Changing a character or scene could mean rebuilding work across several stages. GhostX grew out of wanting to solve that practical frustration: keeping the story and its creative decisions connected as you make it.



What were the challenges you faced while building GhostX?

The biggest product challenge has been getting individually impressive outputs to work together as a coherent, editable project. A beautiful shot may still be wrong for the character, the emotion or the scene around it. When the filmmaker changes something, you also need to understand what else that decision affects. That has pushed us to focus on continuity, retaining creative context and making selective revisions possible. The other challenge is keeping the experience simple. A filmmaker should be thinking about the story and the shot without having to become an expert in every AI model. We are still refining that through actual projects and feedback from filmmakers.