'Some victories leave no scars'

Never giving up is the geatest victory

On this Dussehra, the idea of good triumphing over evil resonates deeply with me. Sometimes the biggest battles are not against people, but against circumstances, rejection, self-doubt, and the temptation to give up. One of my biggest challenges has been balancing my family, my son Lekhan, my finances, and my work. No matter how demanding things get, I always make time for my son, because success means little if we cannot be present for the people who matter most. Professionally, my challenge was finding my place in the competitive world of cinema. I waited 18 long years for one meaningful opportunity. Every day, I prayed to Lord Shiva for just one chance to prove myself, not money or fame. That chance finally came when Megastar Chiranjeevi garu offered me a song to choreograph for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. His faith in me is something I will cherish forever. Since then, my choreography for Gira Gira earned me the Telangana State Gaddar Film Award for Best Choreographer. Creating HookStep with Chiranjeevi garu was another milestone, Yeshanagula from The Paradise continues to trend at No. 1, and my recent work on Emo Emo Idi, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, marks another exciting chapter.I have learned that we don’t always need to defeat someone to win. Sometimes, simply refusing to give up on our dreams is the greatest victory. For me, the true victory of good over evil is not letting difficulties defeat our dreams, and moving forward with faith, integrity, and determination.



— Aata Sandeep, choreographer