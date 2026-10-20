The art of Indian living

Tell us about the concept behind the launch.

Every month, we host an event called Curated Corridors at The Colosseum, creating experiences around the brands we launch. Having completed three years, we felt the growing interest in Indian crafts, artefacts, art and furniture was worth celebrating. So, we decided to relaunch our seventh floor with Indian products and brands. We launched two brands: House of Things, a contemporary Indian brand, and the Palace Collection by renowned architect Adil Ahmed. We also curated food, displayed modern and Indian art, and hosted jewellery and clothing pop-ups. We wanted a layered, engaging experience where people don’t just talk about furniture but also explore the linen on a bed or the food, crockery and cutlery around a dining table. We held two workshops by architect Radha Lehman on bed styling and tablescaping. We’ve also launched a cafe, private dining room and lounge. My wife, Darshana, a renowned chef, looks after hospitality, while our Aesthete Division offers styling services to people who want to refurbish their homes but need help putting everything together. The idea is to offer an experiential feeling of a home rather than just a furniture store. We’re selling a vibe, a feeling and an emotion.



What can visitors from Hyderabad and other cities explore here?

We’re the largest retail store, and nobody has the kind of collection we have. What was missing was an Indian floor. People usually find either Indian or Western products, but we now offer both, with a collection that caters to different tastes.