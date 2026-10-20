The art of Indian living

A home is as much about the stories it tells as the things it holds. Bringing together the richness of Indian heritage, contemporary design, art and food, The Colosseum is reimagining the way people experience a lifestyle store. With its seventh floor now dedicated to Indian brands, the space celebrates everything from traditional craftsmanship to modern interpretations of Indian aesthetics. Akshay Tulshan, director - aesthetes, marketing, merchandising & HR, The Colosseum talks about creating an immersive experience that goes beyond furniture, supporting emerging Indian designers and bringing the country’s diverse design sensibilities into the spotlight.
Tell us about the concept behind the launch.
Every month, we host an event called Curated Corridors at The Colosseum, creating experiences around the brands we launch. Having completed three years, we felt the growing interest in Indian crafts, artefacts, art and furniture was worth celebrating. So, we decided to relaunch our seventh floor with Indian products and brands. We launched two brands: House of Things, a contemporary Indian brand, and the Palace Collection by renowned architect Adil Ahmed. We also curated food, displayed modern and Indian art, and hosted jewellery and clothing pop-ups. We wanted a layered, engaging experience where people don’t just talk about furniture but also explore the linen on a bed or the food, crockery and cutlery around a dining table. We held two workshops by architect Radha Lehman on bed styling and tablescaping. We’ve also launched a cafe, private dining room and lounge. My wife, Darshana, a renowned chef, looks after hospitality, while our Aesthete Division offers styling services to people who want to refurbish their homes but need help putting everything together. The idea is to offer an experiential feeling of a home rather than just a furniture store. We’re selling a vibe, a feeling and an emotion.
What can visitors from Hyderabad and other cities explore here?
We’re the largest retail store, and nobody has the kind of collection we have. What was missing was an Indian floor. People usually find either Indian or Western products, but we now offer both, with a collection that caters to different tastes.
How did you select the Indian brands?
I travelled extensively and approached brands that resonated with The Colosseum and added value to our portfolio. Hyderabad has a rich legacy, with the jhumars and farshis seen at Falaknuma. However, I felt there was no place doing justice to this dying heritage. Adil Ahmed’s work, with its Darbar Hall and banquet dining aesthetic, resonated with us. House of Things brings a contemporary, polished and sophisticated interpretation of Indian design. We also house ethnic, craft-based products, giving visitors a broader understanding of Indian design.
Will more Indian brands, including smaller businesses, join the collection?
Absolutely. I’m keen on supporting young people who understand Indian design. Brands like Iktara, founded by a young designer, are here, and I’m helping promote them. You’ll see more brands coming in. We’re also planning to launch the third floor with multiple Indian brands. I believe smaller brands often have a more holistic approach to Indian-ness.
What inspired you to bring food into the retail experience?
As Indians, food is part of everything we do, whether we’re street shopping at Koti market or visiting a high-street mall. So, I thought, why not make food a big part of retail therapy? Food, culture and art go hand in hand, completing the whole circle of aesthetics.
What can visitors expect from The Colosseum next?
There’s so much to offer, with something for everyone and different budgets. Whether you’re looking for a housewarming gift, something for your home, or simply want to explore and dine at the cafe, there’s an experience waiting for you. It’s no longer just a store; it’s an experiential centre. I wanted The Colosseum to become a place people visiting Hyderabad could proudly take their friends and family to explore. That’s the idea, and I want to put it on the map of Hyderabad.